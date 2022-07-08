Native American Heritage Month 2021

-
Tue. Nov 23 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | 130 years after Native American boys died at an Indian boarding school, their tribe tries to bring them home.
Mon. Nov. 22 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Meet four Native American veterans who reflect on their experiences in the military during the Vietnam War.
Mon. Nov. 15 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | From 1907 until his death, John Peabody Harrington dedicated his life to chasing the voices of the last speakers of Native America's dying languages.
Mon. Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. on WKAR WORLD 23.2 & STREAMING | Learn the heartbreaking, inspiring and largely untold story of Native Americans in the United States military.
Celebrate and explore Native American Heritage Month with WKAR!
Mon. Nov 1. at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Examine how the contemporary Native American Nation is rebuilding through the personal stories of Native Attorneys, Tribal Judges and their colleagues.