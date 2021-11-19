The People’s Protectors

Mon. Nov. 22 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Meet four Native American veterans who reflect on their experiences in the military during the Vietnam War.

From the Marine Corps to the Navy to the US Army, veterans Valerie Barber, Art Owen, Sandy White Hawk, and Vince Beyl recall their memories of one of the most controversial wars in United States history.

With Jerry Dearly as the announcer and civilian Eyapaha (voice of the tribe), this documentary highlights the the paths of these veterans and how their communities helped them carry their warrior legacy.

Even as they struggled with their relationship to the United States government from genocidal policies and government oppression; the Dakota, Lakota, and Ojibwe warriors still felt compelled to honor their duty to their people as Akichita and Ogichidaag Warriors, as protectors of the people.

A lifetime later, these soldiers meet us in the studio as they begin to tell their stories.