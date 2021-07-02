Lansing Diocese Finds Sexual Abuse Allegations Against Late Bishop To Be Credible

The Catholic Diocese of Lansing says abuse allegations against a late bishop are credible.

A diocese review board found James Sullivan subjected two boys to sexual grooming and inappropriate contact in the 1960s. The abuse occurred at the Church of the Resurrection Parish in Lansing where Sullivan was a priest.

One of the boys was 12 in 1964 when Sullivan began touching him inappropriately and subjecting him to uninvited sexual conversations, according to the diocese. The other boy was about 11 or 12 years old in 1966 when Sullivan touched him inappropriately.

Sullivan later became an auxiliary bishop. He died in 2006.

In a statement, diocese spokesman David Kerr apologized to the victims and called Sullivan’s actions “gravely immoral."