Lansing Community College Forgives Four Years Of Student Debt

Updated Thursday July 29, 4:06 p.m.

Some students are getting a break from debt at Lansing Community College.

The college made an announcement that it will forgive student debt from fall 2017 through spring 2021.

LCC President Steve Robinson said this will give students a chance to pick up where they left off in their education.

“Fresh Start benefits our community on two important levels. The program helps individual students and their families by clearing the path toward successful careers and university transfer," Robinson said. "But it also helps the greater community by eliminating barriers for workforce and economic development, because LCC students are vital to the economy of our region."

The school is using federal funding to forgive outstanding account balances for the past four years.

This includes recalling eligible accounts from collection. The one-time funding comes from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III (HEERF III), authorized by the 2021 American Rescue Plan.

Students are responsible for full payment for all future semesters, either through financial aid, a payment plan or in full.

Multiple payment plans are available for students to make budgeting convenient for their return to college. Students who think they might receive account forgiveness from this program can learn more at lcc.edu/freshstart.

Fall registration at LCC is open now with several in person and online options available.

Learn more at lcc.edu/getstarted.