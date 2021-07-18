August 2021 Election: Your Guide To Voting In Greater Lansing Primaries

Updated July 22, 2:15 p.m. ET

Voters across Greater Lansing will weigh in on a host of local issues Aug. 3. Here's what you need to know.

What's on the ballot?

View your sample ballot through the Michigan Secretary of State website.

Who's running in the city of Lansing?

Candidates are competing in nonpartisan races to determine who will advance to the Nov. 2 general election. The city's elected officials serve four-year terms.

An * denotes an incumbent.

Lansing mayor

Two candidates will advance beyond the primary to compete for one seat. Click the links below for interviews with transcripts from WKAR with each of the candidates.

Lansing City Council at-large (elected citywide)

Four candidates will advance beyond the primary to compete for two seats.

Linda D. Appling

Grant M. Blood II

Jeffrey Brown

Claretta Duckett-Freeman

Linda Keefe

Peter Spadafore*

D. Taft

Rachel Willis

Lansing City Council Ward 2 (southeast Lansing)

Two candidates will advance beyond the primary to compete for one seat.

Jeremey A. Garza*

Oprah Revish

Nicklas Zande

Who's running in the city of Jackson?

Two candidates will advance beyond the nonpartisan primary in the race for a two-year term as mayor.

Jeromy Alexander

Daniel J. Mahoney

Laura Dwyer Schlecte

John Wilson

What tax issues are on the ballot?

Voters in the city of Lansing will decide whether to let the city restore a 20-mill cap on property taxes for "essential services." This would let Lansing keep its current property tax rate at 19.44 mills, or $19.44 for every $1,000 of a property's taxable value, to fund police, fire services and road and sidewalk repairs. Approval of the five-year proposal would override a provision of Michigan's Constitution called the Headlee Amendment, which caps property tax rates so that a community's growth in property tax revenue does not exceed the rate of inflation. If the measure fails, Lansing's tax rate would roll back to nearly 18.9 mills, costing the city about $1.4 million annually.

Voters in the Leslie Public Schools District will decide whether to keep an 18 mill-tax on non-homestead properites like vacation homes, rentals and businesses. Principal residences are exempt from the tax, which will raise an estimated $1.5 million annually for the district's operating expenses. The tax is required in order for the district to continue receiving its per-pupil funding allocation from the state.

Voters in the Potterville Public School District will decide on a bond proposal allowing the district to borrow up to $28 million for renovations, including adding an early childhood center at the elementary school and new gymnasium at the middle school/high school.

How do I vote in person?

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Click here to find your polling place. Michigan has same-day voter registration, so you have until 8 p.m. on Election Day to register to vote at your local clerk's office.



How do I vote early?

There's no need to go to the polls on Election Day. You can fill out your ballot early from the privacy of your own home.



If you want to receive an absentee ballot by mail, your request must be received by your local clerk no later than 5 p.m. July 30, the Friday before Election Day. If you live in Lansing, you can click here to sign up to automatically receive an absentee ballot before every election.



You can also pick up absentee ballots in person at your local clerk's office. The Lansing clerk's office and its satellite division will be open with expanded hours for people who to want to request, fill out and return ballots prior to Election Day — visit LansingVotes.com for more information.



What is the deadline to turn in my absentee ballot?

Ballots should be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day in order to count. If you're worried about postal delays, you can return your ballot in-person to a local clerk's office or leave it in a ballot drop box by 8 p.m. Aug. 3. Use the Michigan Secretary of State's website to double check whether your ballot has arrived.

