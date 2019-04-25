5 Years Later, Flint Residents Say Water Crisis Is Not Over

Five years to the day after leaders in Flint switched water sources to save money, residents came to Lansing to talk about the toxins that caused a health crisis that may last generations.

On the steps of the State Capitol, stories of pain poured out of families from Flint.

Brandi Clements talked about her father, who died of cancer.

“My father, Joseph Clements, may he rest in complete power, was a victim of the water crisis," said Clements.

On April 25, 2014, the city began getting water from the Flint River.

But it was not treated properly. Thousands drank, cooked and cleaned with water filled with lead.

Pipe replacements continue and the state says lead levels in the overall city water supply are below federal levels.

Flint natives like Traci Hacker do not believe it.

“I still don’t trust water anywhere," said Hacker.

Many speakers today say they’ll also never trust the government again.