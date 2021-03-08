Sat. Mar. 27, 2021 | Attention Families! You're invited to Be My Neighbor Day with Daniel Tiger!

Learn about the caring neighbors in your community and how you can be a caring neighbor, too. Join in with Daniel Tiger and follow along for Storytime with Mrs. Pizzo. It’s all online -- it’s FREE -- and it’s sure to be a grr-ific time!

RSVP Here – choose a time that best fits your family schedule. All times eastern.

11 a.m. Be My Neighbor Day | RSVP Here

2 p.m. Be My Neighbor Day | RSVP Here

7 p.m. Be My Neighbor Day | RSVP Here

Registered attendees can sign up to receive free Day Passes to Impression 5 Science Center (two per household) and a WKAR Family Reading Month kit including a Daniel Tiger book, activity guides, and more (one per household, while supplies last).

This online event is intended for family viewing in the company of an adult in the household. The family member registering will be required to provide their birthdate to verify their age as 18 or older.

A presentation of WKAR Family.



Be My Neighbor Day with Daniel Tiger is supported by PNC Grow Up Great and Impression 5 Science Center.



DANIEL TIGER’S NEIGHBORHOOD © 2012 The Fred Rogers Company. All rights reserved.

A NEW KIND OF VIRTUAL EVENT - OVEE



This film screening and conversation is a virtual event hosted by WKAR on the OVEE platform. OVEE stands for Online Viewing and Engagement Experience.



Created by ITVS and funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), OVEE combines quality HD media and livestream content with the community-building conversation of social media in a single-screen experience.



First-time registrants will create a free OVEE account and will be asked to provide their birthdate to verify their age as 18 or older. Accounts can be anonymous.



If you have questions about this event or the OVEE platform, please send an email to events@wkar.org.