BWL Extends Utility Shutoff Moratorium Until Mid-April 2021

  • The Board of Water and Light resumed electricity shutoffs this summer after stopping them early in the pandemic. Now, they're extending a moratorium on water shutoffs until April 15, 2021. It is against state law to shutoff electricity in the winter.
    Credit Joe Linstroth / WKAR

The Lansing Board of Water and Light is extending its utility shutoff moratorium to April 15th of next year. Governor Gretchen Whitmer's moratorium on water shutoffs is set to expire at the end of the year. 

In March, the BWL announced a moratorium on water shutoffs as people began coping with the pandemic, but electricity shutoffs only stopped for a short time.

The Lansing State Journal reports that nearly 2,400 customers had their power cut off this year.

BWL General Manager Dick Peffley says the utility is reaching out to “a handful of customers” who haven’t got their power back yet. “They may be working on their house and it’s off and they may not want it," Peffley says, "but there will be nobody’s electric power off due to a balance with the Board of Water and Light.”

In July, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended a moratorium on water service shutoffs for non-payment through the end of the year. The city of Detroit announced this week their water shutoff moratorium would last through 2022.

The BWL encourages people struggling to pay their bills to contact customer service to explore payment options and financial assistance programs. State law prevents service cutoffs during the winter months.

