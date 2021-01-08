Challenges and a Milestone | Jan. 8, 2021

Notes from Susi

Dear Friends,



The events at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday of this week were shocking and disheartening. While we watched events unfold, PBS NewsHour and NPR quickly adapted their coverage and our programming team responded to ensure you had access to that coverage on television, radio, and online. Spanish language coverage was also available from Línea Abierta and Pulso Noticias on WKAR NewsTalk. Along with the coverage, WKAR TV maintained a safe viewing space for children through the afternoon and classical music was also available as a respite for those needing a break from the troubling news of the day.

Our WKAR News team will continue to bring you in-depth local news to keep you informed. We lead our highlights this week with a statement released Thursday by our broadcast license holder, the Michigan State University Board of Trustees, denouncing the disorder and destruction at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. You can read that here: Statement on violence at U.S. Capitol.



Despite this challenging week, there is always good news to recognize and events to look forward to. Next week on January 13, the WKAR family will celebrate one of our own for 35 years at WKAR, Jody Knol.



I wanted to publicly congratulate Jody on this important professional milestone. Passion for the music, devotion to his audience and the arts community are just part of Jody’s influence. For three-and-a-half decades, Jody has committed himself to broadcasting excellence.



Please join me in celebrating Jody and thanking him for sharing his talents with us for so many years.



Then mark your calendar for an OVEE event featuring Freedom Riders, a special screening as part of the MSU Five Nights Toward Freedom: MLK Commemorative Film Series. There will be more virtual events in the future and I encourage you to participate in as many as possible.



Through these difficult times, we will continue to support and to encourage each other.



Stay safe and stay well,

Susi Elkins

General Manager and Director of Broadcasting

WKAR Public Media