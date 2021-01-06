Jody Knol’s 35th Anniversary!

One listener from Owosso wrote us to say it was, “pearshaped covered by stained glass.”

He was talking about the polished, pleasant and personality-laden voice of Jody Knol. Originally, Jody was on a path which would have made him a TV news anchor. Thanks to a nudge from Michigander and broadcaster Jay Johnson, who wondered if classical music had any appeal— it did— on January 13, 1986, Jody returnedto East Lansing and his alma mater of MSU to host classical music for WKAR full-time.



For 35 years now, Jody’s colleagues and listeners have been the beneficiaries of both his comforting baritone as well as his dry wit, in equal measure. It has been a splendid journey of musical exploration on which he has taken us for these three-anda-half decades, and I can’t wait to see where else his trip takes us.



I hope you’ll join us as we exclaim: Happy anniversary, Jody!



- WKAR Director of Radio Programming Jamie Paisley