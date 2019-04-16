Current Sports | April 16, 2019

Michigan State Spring Game 2019; Mark Dantonio; Brian Lewerke; NBA Playoffs; Casey Lubahn; Tiger Woods wins 2019 Masters

On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al leads the show by recapping his thoughts on the unveiling of Michigan State's new alternate football jerseys. Take a listen as Al gives what is quite possibly a rather unpopular opinion on the new alternate uniforms. We then transition in to discussing the Michigan State spring game that took place over the weekend and play for you some audio from head coach Mark Dantonio following the game. We close today's episode by inviting on MSU men's golf head coach Casey Lubahn to talk about Tiger Woods winning The Masters on Sunday. Al asks Casey what this means for the sport of golf moving forward, and he gets Casey's thoughts on whether or not Tiger Woods will win four more majors and pass Jack Nicklaus for the most major victories of all time.

Episode 1413