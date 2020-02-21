Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on 105.1 FM/AM 870 NewsTalk

Current Sports | February 21, 2020

By Jack Kirwan 26 seconds ago

MSU Football; Mel Tucker; Connor Heyward; MSU Basketball; Tom Izzo; Megan Landon; MSU climbing club


Credit Flickr / Creative Commons

On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al leads the show by breaking down Michigan State Basketball's win last night on the road at Nebraska. Al compares this game to previous matchups from earlier in the season and gives his thoughts on where the team can go from here. In segment two, we discuss MSU running back Connor Heyward electing to take his name out of the transfer portal and return to Michigan State for his senior year. Al tells you whether or not this move surprises him. To close the show, we welcome Current Sports beat reporter Megan Landon to discuss her new story on the Michigan State climbing club. 
