Current Sports | February 22, 2021 | Are The Spartans Back From The Dead?

The Michgian State men's basketball team found a way to pull out an improbable road win over Indiana. Can the Spartans continue this kind of rally and finish the year strong?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we discuss the 78-71 Michgian State men's basketball win over Indiana from Saturday. What does this mean for the Spartans slim NCAA Tournament hopes moving forward? Does Al still believe that MSU is not going to make the big dance? Hear from head coach Tom Izzo and players Joshua Langford and Gabe Brown. Also, Al gives a shout-out to the buzzer-beating victory for the MSU women's basketball team against Purdue yesterday, and praises the Australian Open victory for Naomi Osaka. That, and more!

Episode 1743