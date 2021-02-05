Current Sports | February 5, 2021 | Super Bowl Picks, Mat Ishbia's $32M MSU Donation Presser

The Super Bowl is two days away! Al gives his final picks. Also, listen to what former MSU men's basketball walk-on Mat Ishbia had to say concerning his large donation to the university.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, Al gives his final Super Bowl picks! The Tamba Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs are just two days away from the big showdown and we pour through a few in-game prop bets, while Al also provides his pick on which team will come out on top. Also, listen to coverage from this morning's press conference concerning the largest single cash commitment from a donor in Michigan State University history, as former Spartan basketball player Mat Ishbia gives $32M to the university. Listen as MSU football coach Mel Tucker, MSU men's basketball coach Tom Izzo, and Ishbia all speak. That, and more, on this Fri-yay edition of the show!

Episode 1738