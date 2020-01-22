Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on 105.1 FM/AM 870 NewsTalk

Current Sports | January 22, 2020 | Reaction To Kansas / Kansas St. Brawl

By 24 seconds ago

Kansas / Kansas St. brawl reaction; Derek Jeter not a unanimous slection for baseball hall of fame; Michigan State men's basketball 


Credit Flickr / Creative Commons

On today's online-only edition of Current Sports with Al Martin, we dive into the melee that was last night's Kansas / Kansas State men's basketball game. The game ended with a benches clearing brawl that sent the sports world up-in-arms. Al tells you why the public should'nt overreact. Also, is Derek Jeter not being a unanimous Baseball Hall of Fame selection a big deal? The famed Yankees shortstop came one vote shy of becoming only the second player to accomplish that feat. That, and more, on this Wednesday edition of Current Sports!

Episode 1578

Tags: 
WKAR
Current Sports
Al Martin
Kansas
Kansas State
Derek Jeter
New York Yankees
Michigan State Men's Basketball
Spartans
Jayhawks