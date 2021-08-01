-
Kansas / Kansas St. brawl reaction; Derek Jeter not a unanimous slection for baseball hall of fame; Michigan State men's basketball On today's online-only…
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Brian Lewerke threw for 320 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score in Michigan State’s 27-21 victory over Wake Forest on Friday night…
-
MLB Playoffs; New York Yankees; Detroit Tigers Rebuild; Adam Biggers; MSU-UM Rivalry Week; NBA All Star Game Format. Today on "Current Sports with Al…
-
Moneyball Summer League Pro Am; MSU Basketball; Detroit Lions; Justin Rogers; Golf; Darko Milicic.On today's "Current Sports with Al Martin," Al starts…
-
Steve Bartman; MLB Trade Deadline; Baseball Farm Systems; New York Yankees; Los Angeles Dodgers; MSU Football Practice. A day after the trade deadline,…
-
WKAR's Current Sports Tailgate; MLB Home Run Derby; Lansing Lugnuts; Jesse Goldberg-Strassler; MSU Baseball; Jake Boss, Jr.; Pat O'Keefe. On today's…
-
Derek Jeter; New York Yankees; Pop Culture; Brian Calloway; Softball Classic; Detroit Tigers; Carina Garcia; Weekend Winners.On today's "Current Sports…
-
On today's show, Al and Alex get more into the Kenny Kaminski situation with the news of his dismissal from the program. They also recap MSU football…