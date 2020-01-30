Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on 105.1 FM/AM 870 NewsTalk

Current Sports | January 30, 2020 | Overreactions After MSU Topples Last Place Northwestern

By Alec Reo 4 minutes ago

Credit Sunny Dhanjal / Flickr Creative Commons

Michigan State men's basketball has its foot on the gas, cruising through the Big Ten as February approaches. On this episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al breaks down the win over last place Northwestern from last night. He also talks about an unexpected Spartan basketball player who contributed in a big way on Wednesday night. Also, Al talks about some new developments in Wisconsin's men's basketball team regarding Kobe King transferring in the middle of the season, despite getting the most minutes on the team. Also, Brad Davison has been suspended for this Saturday's game against MSU. Fair, or foul?  To close out the show, Al brings out some new developments in the Mark Dantonio and Curtis Blackwell deposition that involves a train ride in Italy.

Episode 1583

