Current Sports | March 18, 2019

By Connor Matthes 8 minutes ago

On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al recaps Michigan State's Big Ten Championship win over rival Michigan. We also talk about selection sunday and how they spurned the Spartans in their seeding. Later Al is joined by former MSU big man Anthony Ianni and the two talk MSU basketball and March Madness. That and more on this Monday edition of Current Sports!

Episode 1392

