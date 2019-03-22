Current Sports | March 22, 2019

Michigan State / Bradley; Tom Izzo and Aaron Henry; NCAA Tournament; Natalie Kerwin and sports gambling; Fit Fridays with Blessed Body Training founder Johnny Lewis

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap yesterdays MSU men's basketball win over Bradley in the NCAA Tournament. The story that is taking attention away from the game was the emotional outbrust of head coach Tom Izzo twoard freshman guard Aaron Henry. Al explains why the public is overreacting to the "story." Also, we invite Current Sports beat reporter Natalie Kerwin to the show to discuss the betting crazy that March Madness provides. We close out the hour by inviting Johnny Lewis of Blessed Body Training for another edition of Fit Fridays. Lewis tackles the abdominal muscles and the benefits of eating pineapple.

Episode 1396