Current Sports with Al Martin on 105.1 FM/AM 870 NewsTalk

Current Sports | May 1, 2019

By Al Martin 59 minutes ago

NBA Playoffs; Golden State Warriors; Houston Rockets; Felipe Lopez; 30 for 30; Deshaun Tate


It's the first of the month! On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we kick things off by talking about the Rockets vs Warriors series and what we expect from it going forward. Next, after beginning ESPN's most recent 30 for 30 about Felipe Lopez,  Al asks who is the best high school athlete you've ever witnessed? Later we are joined by CBS Sports Radio Atlanta's Deshaun Tate. That and more on this hump-day edition of Current Sports

Episode 1422

