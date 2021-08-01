-
Beloved MSU men's basketball player Joshua Langford has decided to stop playing the game of basketball. Hear why. Also, MSU guard Foster Loyer adds his…
-
The spring football season for the Michigan State football team is officially underway. Listen as we break it down here. On today's Current Sports with Al…
-
Tom Brady reunites with Rob Gronkowski; Draymond Green sounds-off on "The Last Dance" and Kevin Durant leaving the Golden State Warriors; Mel Tucker using…
-
NBA Free Agency; Kevin Durant ; New York Knicks; Brooklyn Nets; Golden State Warriors; Diamond Leung;It's the first of the month and the NBA free agency…
-
Plant Guy; Kawhi Leonard; Pascal Siakam; Kyle Lowry; Klay Thompson; Kevin Durant; Steph Curry; Deyonta Davis; Serge IbakaThe Toronto Raptors are the 2019…
-
Golden State Warriors / Toronto Raptors Game Five; Kevin Durant Injury; Forbes' Highest Paid AthletesOn today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap…
-
NBA Finals; Kawhi Leonard; Golden State Warriors; Kevin Durant; Charles Matthews; NBA DraftOn this episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al opens the…
-
Darius Slay; Snacks Harrison; Detroit Lions; NFL Football; Golden State Warriors; Toronto Raptors; NBA Finals; Anthony Joshua; Andy RuizOn today's episode…
-
NHL Playoffs; Stanley Cup Finals; NBA Playoffs; NBA Finals; Calvin Johnson; Detroit LionsOn today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Jack fills…
-
Brian Calloway; Diamond Classic; Grand Ledge High School; Mason High School; Mt. Pleasant High School; Fowlerville High School; Ed OutslayThe Diamond…