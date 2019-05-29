Current Sports | May 29, 2019

MSU Football; 10 Bold Predictions for MSU Football in 2019; NHL Playoffs; Boston Bruins; St. Louis Blues; Jason Ruff

On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al leads the show by dissecting Matt Charboneau's column from a few days ago that listed 10 bold predictions for the MSU football team next season. Al and Jack debate which takes are completely out of left field, and which they could see coming true in the upcoming season. In segment two we invite Jason Ruff, director of broadcasting and media relations for the Odessa Jackalopes and friend of the program to discuss the Stanley Cup Finals. Jason and the rest of the crew give their thoughts on Game one, what they expect to see tonight, and how they think the rest of the season will go.

Episode 1439