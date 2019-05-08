Current Sports | May 8, 2019

NBA Playoffs; Steph Curry; Ayesha Curry; Odell Beckam Jr.; Cleveland Browns; Brian Nielsen;

On this episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, we kick-off the show with some NBA playoffs talk including a breakdown and predictions of the Houston v Golden State series. Then Al discusses the recent comments by Ayesha Curry and the social media response to those comments. Finally Al closes out the show by addressing a caller's concerns about yesterday's Brian Nielsen segment. That and more on this Wednesday edition of Current Sports!

Episode 1427