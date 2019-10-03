Related Program: 
Current Sports | October 3, 2019

By Alec Reo 3 minutes ago

A broadcaster in the Greater Lansing Area is getting recognition on a national level. On this episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al plays an interview conducted by WKAR's very own Jamie Paisley and Lansing Lugnuts broadcaster Jesse Goldberg-Strassler, dicussing his recent MiLB Broadcaster of the Year award, and how fiction writing helps him with his craft. Also, Al gives his thoughts on how fans are reacting to the Detroit Lions surprising performance facing the Kansas City Chiefs, and gives his reasons formulating the Honolulu Blue's success so far this season. Toward the tail end of the show, Al plays a soundbyte of a trial verdict that lives in infamy in the sports universe for Throwback Thursday.

Episode 1525

