Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on 105.1 FM/AM 870 NewsTalk

Current Sports | September 30, 2018

By Jack Kirwan 4 minutes ago

MSU Football; MSU Homecoming 2019; Brian Lewerke; Mark Dantonio; Darrell Stewart Jr.; Detroit Lions; Matthew Stafford; Kansas City Chiefs


Credit Courtesy photo / MSU Athletic Communications

On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al leads the show by discussing everything that went down in Saturday's game as the Michigan State Spartans defeated the Indiana Hoosiers, 40-31. Listen as Al discusses both the impressive showing from the MSU offense, as well as the somewhat surprising lackluster effort from the Spartans' defense en route to the win. In segment two, Al discusses the Detroit Lions falling short in heartbreaking fashion to the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, 34-30. Al gives you his takeaways on whether he buys into the Lions after almost managing to come away with a victory against arguably the best offense in the NFL. 

Episode 1522

Tags: 
Current Sports with Al Martin
WKAR's Current Sports
Current Sports
WKAR Sports
Al Martin
Jack Kirwan
MSU football
msu homecoming 2019
Detroit Lions
Matthew Stafford
Kansas City Chiefs

Related Content

Current Sports | September 27, 2019

By Alec Reo Sep 27, 2019

Brian Lewerke; Nick Westbrook; Peyton Hendershot; Whop Philyor; Peyton Ramsey; Michael Penix Jr.; Matt Coghlin; Josh Ressio; Battle For the Mitten