Current Sports | September 30, 2018

On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al leads the show by discussing everything that went down in Saturday's game as the Michigan State Spartans defeated the Indiana Hoosiers, 40-31. Listen as Al discusses both the impressive showing from the MSU offense, as well as the somewhat surprising lackluster effort from the Spartans' defense en route to the win. In segment two, Al discusses the Detroit Lions falling short in heartbreaking fashion to the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, 34-30. Al gives you his takeaways on whether he buys into the Lions after almost managing to come away with a victory against arguably the best offense in the NFL.

Episode 1522