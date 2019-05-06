Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on 105.1 FM/AM 870 NewsTalk

Current Sports SOD: Jason Ruff Of The Odessa Jackalopes Talks Life After MSU

By 47 minutes ago

MSU alum Jason Ruff, now play-by-play voice of the Odessa Jackalopes, talks about the highs and lows of being an announcer in the NAHL. 

Jason Ruff posing with the Stanley Cup.
Credit Jason Ruff

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin Segment of the Day, we invite Current Sports alum Jason Ruff, who is the Director of Broadcasting and Media Relations for the Odessa Jackalopes of the NAHL. Ruff discusses what life after graduating from Michigan State University has been like, taking us inside the world of play-by-play announcer. What has been the biggest challenge for Ruff since crossing the stage? Ruff also tells us a few 'horror stories' from being on the air. To close the segment, we get Ruff's thoughts on the NHL Playoffs. 

Tags: 
WKAR
Current Sports
Al Martin
Jason Ruff
Odess Jackalopes
NAHL
NHL
Stanley Cup Finals
Stanley Cup Playoffs
sports
Sports Talk Radio