Current Sports SOD: MSU Professor Brian Nielsen On The Kentucky Derby Controversy

Michigan State University professor, Dr. Brian Nielsen, gives a full breakdown of what happened during Saturday's Kentucky Derby and tells of what goes into picking the winning horse. Nielsen has chosen the winning horse of the Derby 10 of the past 14 years.

Dr. Brian Nielsen is a professor at Michigan State University in the Department of Animal Science. He has been a licesed racehorse trainer since 1997 and joined Current Sports with Al Martin LIVE in studio on Tuesday to discuss the Kentucky Derby controversy. Was it the right call to disqualify Maximum Security and crown Country House? Also, what kind of ripple effect does that ruling now have on the sport? Nielsen breaks it all down on this Current Sports Segment of the Day!