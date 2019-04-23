Former Appeals Court Judge No Longer Assisting MSU With Title IX

  • Michigan State University outdoor sign
    File photo / WKAR-MSU

Michigan State University confirmed that retired Michigan Court of Appeals Judge Michael Talbot is no longer assisting the school with its transition to new federal Title IX standards. 

MSU spokesperson Emily Guerrant confirmed that Talbot's last day at MSU was April 19.

Guerrant said the reason Talbot is leaving is mainly due to scheduling conflicts because of investigation deadlines.

Here is Guerrant's statement to WKAR:

“Last fall, the United States Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals held that when credibility is at issue in a sexual misconduct case, universities are constitutionally required to give the respondent the opportunity to cross-examine the claimant and any witnesses.  Since that decision, Michigan State University has revised its Relationship Violence and Sexual Misconduct Policy and has been working on new procedures for these hearings.   

In February, the university engaged retired Court of Appeals Judge Michael Talbot to help with the hearings and set up our procedures, with our eventual goal of transitioning the hearings to the Michigan Office of Administrative Hearings and Rules.  We appreciate the time and help Judge Talbot has given MSU the past few months as the university works through these complicated changes to sexual misconduct matters.  Due to the pressing scheduling of such matters, we will be transitioning quicker to MOAHR.”

Talbot’s hiring in February led to criticism from Attorney General Dana Nessel who expressed concern over the way Talbot handled the sexual abuse scandal at the Catholic Diocese of Saginaw.

 

