Representative Elissa Slotkin from Michigan's 8th congressional district has introduced legislation to stop controversial Title IX changes from taking…
Michigan State University has agreed to better protect patients from sexual assaults, including following a chaperone requirement for sensitive medical…
What difference can a year make? With just more than a year of operation, the Prevention, Outreach and Education Department is focusing cultural change at…
Three former Michigan State University men’s basketball players have been cleared of wrongdoing in connection with allegations that they sexually…
Former Michigan State University president Lou Anna K. Simon will be back in court on Tuesday.Simon is due to appear in an Eaton County courtroom for the…
A bipartisan group of Michigan’s congressional delegation announced two bills Tuesday that would require reports of sexual assault involving a university…
Michigan State University confirmed that retired Michigan Court of Appeals Judge Michael Talbot is no longer assisting the school with its transition to…
A Michigan State University student is speaking publicly a year after filing a lawsuit against the school alleging that three former men’s basketball…
The Spartans have not fielded varsity lacrosse in 22 years, but club program maintains the tradition. EAST LANSING, Mich- Michigan State has not had…
In a continuation of her vocal opposition to proposed changes to Title IX rules, U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin (MI-08) announced Amanda Thomashow as…