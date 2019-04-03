Former MSU Captain Lourawls 'Tum Tum' Nairn Jr. On MSU Final Four And Book "Purpose Driven"

One of the greatest leaders in Michigan State basketball history discusses what it's like to play in the Final Four, while also telling of his new autobiography.

Lourawls 'Tum Tum' Nairn Jr. was a Michigan State men's basketball guard from 2014-18 and considered one of the greatest leaders in the program's history. The Bahamian basketball player has gone on to now join the NBA's Pheonix Suns coaching staff in the player development department. Nairn has now also published an autobiography entitled Purpose Driven: The Story of Lourawls 'Tum Tum' Nairn Jr.

Nairn joined Current Sports with Al Martin to reflect on his playing career, specifically discussing the moment in which his Spartans team went to the Final Four in 2015 in Indianapolis. Nairn compares the experience to this year's Michigan State Final Four team, giving us a first-hand look into what kind of preparation goes into this week for Tom Izzo's team. Nairn also elaborates on the passion of Izzo as it relates to his players, while also diving into the inspiration behind Purpose Driven and why he decided to put pen to paper.

Nairn appeared in 137 games as a player with Michigan State.