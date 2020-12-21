Holiday Specials 2020 | WKAR Radio

Wed. Dec. 23 - Fri. Dec. 25 on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Tune in to WKAR Radio and enjoy these holiday specials!

A Festival of 9 Lessons and Carols, Live from the Choir of King’s College Cambridge

Thur., Dec. 24 | 10 a.m.

Thur., Dec. 24 | 10 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 25 | 9 a.m.

Listne to a live, world-wide Christmas Eve broadcast of a service of Biblical readings, carols, and related seasonal ‘classical’ music (anthems a cappella and with organ accompaniment, and congregational hymns). Hosted by Michael Barone, this special is presented by one of the world’s foremost choirs of men and boys and performed in an acoustically and architecturally renowned venue.

Welcome Christmas with VocalEssence

Thur., Dec. 24 | Noon

Welcome Christmas is a perennial Christmas favorite from VocalEssence, one of the world’s premiere choral groups, conducted by Philip Brunelle. Listen to an hour of traditional carols and new discoveries, including the world premiere of two carols from the annual Christmas Carol Contest. Hosted by John Birge.



Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir

Thur., Dec. 24 | 1:00 p.m.

The sounds of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square floated into many homes during the holidays in the '60s and '70s on Goodyear and Firestone albums, bringing lush renditions of favorite Christmas carols. Those warm memories and feelings come right back again in this holiday special. The choir continues its tradition of great artistry with touching arrangements of familiar carols, and surprises with lesser-known melodies that are fast becoming the new classics. Hosted by Andrea Blain.



St. Olaf Choir

Thur., Dec. 24 | 2:00 p.m.

F. Melius Christiansen started the Christmas Festival in 1911 at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota as a simple service in word and song for students, faculty, friends and family. In the 109 years since, it has grown to traditionally include more than 500 student musicians who share their gifts with more than 12,000 audience members at the four live concerts – tickets for which always sell out months in advance. Hosted by Valerie Kahler.



Sing We Now of Christmas with True Concord Voices and Orchestra

Thur. Dec. 24 | 3:00 p.m.

Grammy-nominated True Concord Voices & Orchestra presents their holiday special, “Sing We Now of Christmas.” Independently produced by Classical Arizona PBS, the hour-long program features fresh arrangements of traditional favorites. The ensemble has recorded traditional Christmas favorites – timeless songs like “Sing We Now of Christmas,” “Away in a Manger,” “How a Rose E’er Blooming” – and set them alongside new carols, including world premiere recordings of “Love Came Down at Christmas,” “Fourteen Angels,” “One Gift."



A Soulful Christmas

Fri., Dec. 25, 11:00 a.m.

An uplifting Christmas special that features Black music and composers. A Soulful Christmas celebrates classical music by Black artists, while exploring Spirituals, Gospel Music, Jazz and other Black musical traditions. Hosted by Julie Amacher and Tesfa Wondemagegnehu.



A Chanticleer Christmas

Fri., Dec. 25 | Noon

Celebrate the season with song! Join a one-hour program of holiday favorites, new and old, presented live in concert by Chanticleer, the superb 12-man ensemble known as "an orchestra of voices." Hosted by Steve Staruch.



All Is Bright

Fri., Dec. 25 | 1:00 p.m.

An hour of gorgeous, contemplative choral music that tells the traditional Christmas story with songs about angels, the star and the manger scene. Featured artists include Cantus, Chanticleer, Cambridge Singers, Bryn Terfel, Emma Kirkby, Jessye Norman, and a variety of choirs. Hosted by Lynne Warfel.



