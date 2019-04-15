House Committee Plans Faster Pace To Come Up With Roads Plan

By 2 minutes ago
  • A Lansing-area freeway.
    File Photo / WKAR-News

The state House Transportation Committee meets Tuesday to continue hearings on fixing roads. Caital Bureau Chief Rick Pluta reports.


Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, has called for phasing in fuel tax increases totaling 45-cents-per gallon. Republicans control the Legislature – and say they will propose their own plan.

State Representative Jack O’Malley chairs the House Transportation Committee, and says he will hold can accelerated schedule of hearings.

“What we’re going to do with roads is being talked about and decided now.”

O’Malley says it will also take time to learn the basics of road construction, maintenance, and repair. He says he wants the committee’s recommendations ready by the end of the summer.

Tags: 
roads
potholes
Infrastructure
Michigan House Transportation Committee

Related Content

Packard Pedestrian Bridge Collapses Onto Detroit Boulevard

By Jan 24, 2019
Detroit
Amanda Barberena / WKAR File Photo

A pedestrian bridge that once was part of a Packard auto assembly plant has collapsed, leaving a pile of rubble on a Detroit boulevard.