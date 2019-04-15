House Committee Plans Faster Pace To Come Up With Roads Plan

The state House Transportation Committee meets Tuesday to continue hearings on fixing roads. Caital Bureau Chief Rick Pluta reports.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, has called for phasing in fuel tax increases totaling 45-cents-per gallon. Republicans control the Legislature – and say they will propose their own plan.

State Representative Jack O’Malley chairs the House Transportation Committee, and says he will hold can accelerated schedule of hearings.

“What we’re going to do with roads is being talked about and decided now.”

O’Malley says it will also take time to learn the basics of road construction, maintenance, and repair. He says he wants the committee’s recommendations ready by the end of the summer.