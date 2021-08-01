-
Pedestrians in downtown Lansing will eventually have to look both ways before crossing the street.The city is using $3.3 million in state funding to…
The state Legislature is on a summer break with much of the state budget still unfinished. That includes revenue sharing payments to local governments, as…
The Michigan Department of Transportation is gearing up for a large reconstruction project on I-496. A public meeting is scheduled Tuesday to discuss the…
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday that Michigan will borrow $3.5 billion to rebuild the state’s deteriorating highways and bridges over five…
A California company has been awarded a state contract for traffic signal equipment, a year after it hired Michigan’s retiring transportation director.The…
UPDATED at 4:00 p.m.: Negotiations to come up with a long-term plan to fix Michigan’s crumbling roads have been put on hold. Governor Gretchen Whitmer and…
A new idea to raise money to fix the state’s roads involves selling state assets to pay for the infrastructure. Capital correspondent Cheyna Roth reports…
Governor Gretchen Whitmer says people’s safety is at stake in the debate over road funding. The governor has called for a 45-cent increase in the fuel tax…
The state House Transportation Committee meets Tuesday to continue hearings on fixing roads. Capitol Bureau Chief Rick Pluta reports.Governor Gretchen…
After passing waves of tax cuts in recent years, some lawmakers in several Republican-dominated states have decided it’s time to make a big exception and…