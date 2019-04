Jackson mayor Derek Dobies talked with WKAR's Reginald Hardwick for the April 29, 2019 edition of "Monday with the Mayor."

Mayor Dobies talked about his ambitious plan to cut poverty in the city of Jackson within the decade. He talked about helping people returning to society from prison, better housing and starting a needle exchange program. He also talked about how state lawmakers can help Jackson.