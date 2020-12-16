A Jazzy Holiday | WKAR Radio

Sat. Dec. 19 starting at 8pm on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Tune in for a jazzy evening with the MSU College of Music and the Lincoln Center.

8 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMIING

MSU College of Music’s A Jazzy Little Christmas

The faculty of the Michigan State University College of Music combine their many talents on stage with many holiday classics and more licks than Rudolph & company’s salt cube. Jamie Paisley hosts.



9 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING

Jazz Night in America: A Holiday Celebration

Jazz Night in America provides the perfect complement of swinging holiday classics featuring The Sherman Irby sextet recorded live at Dizzy's Club at Jazz At Lincoln Center. Christian McBride hosts.



