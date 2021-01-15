Join WKAR at these virtual events! | Jan. 15, 2020

By Susi Elkins 53 minutes ago
  • Amanda Pinckney / WKAR-MSU

Notes from Susi

Dear Friends,

In times like these, WKAR News remains diligent in providing accurate and up-to-date information on current events, including the upcoming inauguration ceremony. Tune in to WKAR radio and TV next Wednesday for coverage of the swearing-in of Joseph R. Biden as the 46th president and Kamala Harris as the 49th vice president of the United States.

This Sunday, WKAR shares a virtual conversation with James Blanchard, former governor of Michigan. Joe Biden, His Career, His Campaign and the Challenges Ahead, provides a unique perspective on the president-elect as only a friend and colleague can. The special event is a presentation of the College of Social Science and the Jim Blanchard Public Service Forum.

I'd also like to invite you to join WKAR throughout the week for the MSU Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Celebration including Five Nights Toward Freedom: MLK Commemorative Film Series. The celebration concludes with WKAR's virtual screening of the film, Freedom Riders.

Then mark your calendar on Saturday, Jan. 30, for our annual PBS KIDS Day with WKAR. This year we have engaging virtual activities planned with our very special friends Daniel Tiger and Curious Crew.

For more WKAR virutal events visit In Your Community.

The start of the new year may have brought a stir of circumstances, but that does not deter us from finding moments of joy and kindness in our everyday lives.

Take care,

  

Susi Elkins
General Manager and Director of Broadcasting
WKAR Public Media 

Notes from Susi

