Jones Considering Bid To Return As Eaton County Sheriff

Former State Representative and Senator Rick Jones reportedly is considering a run for the job he held before becoming a lawmaker: Sheriff in Eaton County.

The Lansing State Journal reports that an automated phone message is currently gauging interest in voter support for returning Jones to the job of Sheriff.

Jones is a Republican who was elected Sheriff in 2000. He was elected to the House in 2004 and the Senate in 2010. Term limits prevented him from running for re-election to the Senate in 2018.

If he chooses to run again for Sheriff, he likely would oppose the current Sheriff, Democrat Tom Reich.