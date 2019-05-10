Related Programs: 
Morning Edition on 90.5 WKAR
All Things Considered on 90.5 WKAR

Jones Considering Bid To Return As Eaton County Sheriff

By 51 seconds ago
  • Rick Jones photo
    Rick Jones
    File Photo / WKAR

Former State Representative and Senator Rick Jones reportedly is considering a run for the job he held before becoming a lawmaker: Sheriff in Eaton County.

Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich
Credit Courtesy photo

The Lansing State Journal reports that an automated phone message is currently gauging interest in voter support for returning Jones to the job of Sheriff.

Jones is a Republican who was elected Sheriff in 2000. He was elected to the House in 2004 and the Senate in 2010. Term limits prevented him from running for re-election to the Senate in 2018.

If he chooses to run again for Sheriff, he likely would oppose the current Sheriff, Democrat Tom Reich.

Tags: 
Michigan politics
politics and government
news

Related Content

New York Times National Editor Talks 2020 Coverage Of Michigan

By May 3, 2019
New York Times
samchills via Flickr

Marc Lacey has reported for The New York Times as a foreign correspondent from Nairobi and Mexico City and in the U.S. from Washington and Phoenix. Now, he serves as the National Editor managing Times reporters embedded all over the country. WKAR Politics Reporter Abigail Censky spoke to him about how he’s planning to cover Michigan in 2020.