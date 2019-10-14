Kate Nye Becomes Youngest Female American Weightlifting World Champ | Current Sports SOD

Today's Current Sports Segment of the Day is centered on an interview with our very own Al Martin and Kate Nye, who, at the age of 20, just became the youngest American woman to become a World Champion in weightlifting. Competing in the 71kg category at the 2019 IWF World Weightlifting Championship in Pattaya, Thailand, Nye swept all three gold medals, breaking multiple records in the process.

Nye gives insight into her accomplishments and lofty goal of representing the United States at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games.