Lansing Area Economic Partnership Seeks to Develop Regional Defense Industry

The Lansing Economic Area Partnership hosted a seminar for local businesses at Lansing Community College Tuesday on Lansing’s suitability for defense contracting. The seminar included a presentation on the Defense and National Security industry and how Lansing can attract investment in that sector.

Last year, the defense industry was valued at just over 1.8 Trillion dollars. Following the release of a study by the Lansing Economic Area Partnership, along with Miller Canfield, a law firm out of Detroit that deals often in the defense and aerospace sector, Lansing could be positioned to become a leader in the state in that sector. Michigan is ranked 22nd out of the 50 states in terms of defense contracting. Defense contracting alone has contributed roughly 1670 jobs and millions of dollars to the Lansing region.

According to the report, Marsha Madle said that area businesses expect growth in the biomedical and aerospace fields, as well as autonomous systems; all vital aspects of 21st century defense spending.

“So we asked the participants ‘where do you see potential growth?’ And once again aerospace and, um, biomedical ranked very high. The others showed potential growth as well.”

The study and subsequent report was funded primarily through grants and funds provided by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, and the Michigan Defense Center among others. The report is available for download to the general public on the Lansing Economic Area Partnership website.