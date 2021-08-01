-
The Lansing Economic Area Partnership hosted a seminar for local businesses at Lansing Community College Tuesday on Lansing’s suitability for defense…
The Lansing City Council has been spinning its wheels recently, stuck over who its President and Vice-President will be for 2017.WKAR’s Mark Bashore got…
WKAR recently sat down for a conversation with Lansing’s top economic development official, Bob Trezise.The conversation began with his update on…
Lansing's top economic developer calls it a "10 on a scale of 10."Bob Trezise--CEO of the Lansing Economic Area Partnership, or LEAP--is referring to a…
Although particular challenges remain, East Lansing Mayor Mark Meadows remains hopeful about the latest proposal to develop a decaying portion of the…
It’s hard to tell with all the new snow, but we’re three weeks away from the “Crosstown Showdown” home opener between the Lansing Lugnuts and the MSU…
Since 2006, East Lansing's Prima Civitas has been a catalyst for economic and community development --initially in mid-Michigan and eventually across the…
Credit Courtesy of Jones SodaMichigan was one of the strongest markets for Jones Soda after its founding.Edit | Remove Jones Soda has always been known…
The concept of microfinance -- essentially small loans given to entrepreneurs who are too little or too under-funded to qualify for traditional bank loans…
Economic developers in Michigan suggest there may be a silver lining to the Great Recession and the state’s well-documented decline in manufacturing. Some…