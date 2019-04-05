Lansing Nun Prays For MSU Basketball Championship

Sister Pat Newhouse is a nun at St. Martha Catholic Church in Okemos and she's also a huge fan of the Spartans.

For the past 16 years Newhouse has dressed in head-to-toe Spartan gear at the Breslin for women and men basketball games.

"I'm usually on the monitor," Newhouse said. "I'm dressed all in green and white so they usually put me up there to get the crowd going."

Newhouse said she's orginally from Lansing and has always cheered for them, even after she moved to Ohio to join the Sisters for Charity after high school.

"People always ask me 'oh when did you graduate from Michigan State,' I always say I never did," she said.

Newhouse said she has the basketball headbands, scarves and even a Spartan Christmas tree that she keeps up all year, but she only turns the lights on during Christmas season.

"I have all kinds of Michigan State," she said.

Even when Newhouse can't physically make it to the games to cheer them on, she's still with them in spirit. Last weekend she said she had a prayer service during MSU's game against Duke.

"They had 2 minutes to play and I had to go to the prayer sevice. When I turned the tv off to go to the prayer service I said dear Lord it's all in your hands, take care, let's win this game and we won it."

Newhouse said she has all the sisters praying for the Spartans to win against Texas Tech on Saturday and she hopes they go all the way.