Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on 105.1 FM/AM 870 NewsTalk

Lansing Nun Prays For MSU Basketball Championship

By 26 seconds ago
  • Sister Pat Newhouse at Michigan State Breslin Center
    Sister Pat Newhouse at Michigan State Breslin Center
    Sister Pat Newhouse

Sister Pat Newhouse is a nun at St. Martha Catholic Church in Okemos and she's also a huge fan of the Spartans.

For the past 16 years Newhouse has dressed in head-to-toe Spartan gear at the Breslin for women and men basketball games. 

"I'm usually on the monitor," Newhouse said. "I'm dressed all in green and white so they usually put me up there to get the crowd going." 

Newhouse said she's orginally from Lansing and has always cheered for them, even after she moved to Ohio to join the Sisters for Charity after high school.

"People always ask me 'oh when did you graduate from Michigan State,' I always say I never did," she said.

Newhouse said she has the basketball headbands, scarves and even a Spartan Christmas tree that she keeps up all year, but she only turns the lights on during Christmas season.

"I have all kinds of Michigan State," she said.

Even when Newhouse can't physically make it to the games to cheer them on, she's still with them in spirit. Last weekend she said she had a prayer service during MSU's game against Duke.

"They had 2 minutes  to play and I had to go to the prayer sevice. When I turned the tv off to go to the prayer service I said dear Lord it's all in your hands, take care, let's win this game and we won it."

Newhouse said she has all the sisters praying for the Spartans to win against Texas Tech on Saturday and she hopes they go all the way.

Tags: 
MSU Basketball
Spartan fan
March Madness
Final Four
Michigan State
Pat Newhouse
St. Martha Church

Related Content

Michigan State’s Tom Izzo May Have Done Best Job Of Career

By 6 hours ago
Tom Izzo courtside
hilaryhiggins / Flickr Creative Commons

Tom Izzo struggled with tears of joy as Michigan State knocked off top-seeded Duke to reach the Final Four. He was emotional again only a few hours later when fans packed the Breslin Center to welcome the gritty Spartans back to campus.

Police Urging Safe Final Four Celebrations On Saturday

By 20 hours ago
East Lansing police
Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

Police are warning that people could face fines, jail time and even expulsion from Michigan State University for committing crimes during Final Four celebrations this weekend.


MSU Will Hold Final Four Watch Party at Munn Arena

By Apr 4, 2019
Munn Ice Arena
Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

You don't have to go to a bar to watch the Michigan State University men's basketball team take on Texas Tech in the Final Four on Saturday night. 

Cassius Winston Named First Team All-American By Associated Press

By Apr 3, 2019
Cassius Winston
Al Martin / WKAR-MSU

The quarterback of the MSU men's basketball team receives another honor. 

Current Sports Segment Of The Day: MSU Basketball, ESPN And Final Four

By Apr 2, 2019
MSU Basketball
Al Martin / WKAR-MSU

Hear Al's thoughts on the actions of ESPN yesterday in relation to Michigan State basketball as well as more reaction from MSU's Elite Eight win on Sunday.