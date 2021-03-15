Related Programs: 
Lansing Plant Fined For Sulfur Dioxide Emissions

  • EDL tree planting image
    Part of the agreement between EGLE and Energy Developments Lansing requires the planting of trees in this location to mitigate emissions.
    Courtesy image / Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy

The state of Michigan has fined a Lansing facility for releasing excessive amounts of sulfur dioxide into the air.


Energy Developments Lansing operates a plant that converts gas to energy at Granger’s Wood Road Station. EDL will pay a fine of more than $22,000 to settle a complaint that they violated environmental laws.

In February, the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy issued an order to bring the facility into compliance. The department says there’s no evidence that the emissions posed a risk to the public.

Along with the fine, EDL will plant trees to mitigate emissions. EDL is switching the plant to the production of natural gas.

In a statement, the company disputes the allegation but appreciates the mutually agreeable settlement.

