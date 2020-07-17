Lansing School District Going Remote For First Part Of School Year

The Lansing School District is unveiling its plans for the start of the new school year to stay remote as leaders across the country in California, Arkansas, and Kansas are delaying school start dates or continuing remote learning to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

WKAR's Sophia Saliby and Kevin Lavery talk about the Lansing School District plan:

Going Remote

The first day of school for Lansing students will be Monday, August 31. But this year teachers and students won’t be in the classroom. Instead, Lansing Public School’s will provide each child with a learning device and ensure each family has internet connectivity for the live online instruction. Online learning will continue through the districts first marking period which ends in early November.

Classroom Learning

The district says it’s considering both the academic and mental health needs of its students.

Deputy Superintendent Delsa Chapman says as the district assesses whether to resume in-person instruction later, it recognizes some parents may be apprehensive.

“We are giving our parents in the Lansing School District the opportunity to make the choice up front for the entire school year to remain in remote learning.”

Depending upon the extent which the coronavirus is contained—Lansing Public Schools may resume in-person learning the next semester, or a blend of in-person, at-home learning which has been introduced in other places around the country like New York City.

Bridging the Digital Divide

If a family cannot afford internet connectivity, the district will provide money for the student to be connected. And, the district will provide training and screen guides for parents who need technical help modeled after “parent university” in the Boston public schools.

What’s Next

The district will hold forums for staff and community members as they roll out the new plan. The community forums will take place on Wednesday July 22nd at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Outside of Lansing, a court case challenging Detroit’s in-person summer school instruction, casting it as too risky for students and staff, was forced to be refiled but will continue.