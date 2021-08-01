Lansing School Disctrict

-
Two Mid-Michigan school districts are receiving money to help transition away from using Native American themed mascots.In May, the board of education in…
-
After shifting to online learning in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Lansing School District is opening a new online school option this fall.…
-
Dr. Eva L. Evans, a pioneering educator and the first Black female deputy superintendent of Lansing Public Schools, died on Tuesday, July 21. Evans began…
-
The Lansing School District is unveiling its plans for the start of the new school year to stay remote as leaders across the country in California,…
-
Last week, members of the Lansing community crowded into an info session to share their concerns about Mark Coscarella’s history. Coscarella was Lansing’s…
-
Kindergarteners at two Lansing elementary schools got a new gadget to learn how to read. WKAR’s education intern McKenna Ross reports.Michigan State…
-
Authorities say two people are dead and three children are severely injured following a crash into a closed mid-Michigan school.The crash happened about…
-
Despite the flooding and some evacuations, the Lansing School district says 83 percent of students attended class on Thursday. Teresa Szymanski is chief…
-
Services are pending for Lansing School Board of Education member Shirley Rodgers. The district said Rodgers died from natural causes last week.In 2007,…
-
The Lansing School District has officially launched the first in a series of school improvement projects funded by a 2016 bond issue. Exactly one year…