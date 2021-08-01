Lansing School Disctrict

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The Lansing School District is partnering with Care Solace to provide additional mental health support to student families and adults working within the school system.
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Lansing’s J.W. Sexton High School is picking a dog to serve as its new school mascot.
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Starting this fall, 100 students in Lansing will have the opportunity to enroll in the area’s first technical high school. Lansing Technical High School will offer first-year students four different career pathways to choose from.
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About 90 children and young adults have enrolled in the Lansing School District after fleeing Afghanistan following last summer’s Taliban takeover.
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The Lansing School District is seeking a $129.7 million bond issue to pay for a number of capital improvement projects.
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Two Mid-Michigan school districts are receiving money to help transition away from using Native American themed mascots.In May, the board of education in…
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After shifting to online learning in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Lansing School District is opening a new online school option this fall.…
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Dr. Eva L. Evans, a pioneering educator and the first Black female deputy superintendent of Lansing Public Schools, died on Tuesday, July 21. Evans began…
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The Lansing School District is unveiling its plans for the start of the new school year to stay remote as leaders across the country in California,…
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Last week, members of the Lansing community crowded into an info session to share their concerns about Mark Coscarella’s history. Coscarella was Lansing’s…