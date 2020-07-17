Lansing Schools Will Resume Online August 31

The Lansing School District is unveiling its plans for the start of the new school year.

The first day of school for Lansing students will be Monday, August 31.

All classes will be taught through live online instruction through early November, with students and teachers at home.

The district says its considering both the academic and mental health needs of its students.

Deputy Superintendent Dr. Delsa Chapman says as the district assesses whether to resume in-person instruction later, it recognizes some parents may be apprehensive.

“We are giving our parents in the Lansing School District the opportunity to make the choice up front for the entire school year to remain in remote learning,” says Chapman.

Chapman says all pre-K-12 students will have access to a learning device provided by the district.

It will also ensure all families have internet connectivity.