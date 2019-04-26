MI School Budget Plan Clears Senate Subcommittee

A school budget plan for the 2020 fiscal year is moving through the Michigan Senate.

On Thursday, the Senate K-12 and Education Appropriations Subcommittee approved a package that increases spending by nearly $400 million.

Committee chair Sen. Wayne Schmidt (R-Traverse City) says GOP lawmakers are crafting the budget on current state revenues, versus one that’s based on a future tax increase. He says the plan offers more funding for all school districts.

“I think we’ve got a very good first product,” Schmidt says. “The key being, large foundation increases…both for districts that are at the lowest end-funded and at higher ended-funded, they’re getting more money. That’s the biggest takeaway.”

Schmidt says this education budget represents the largest school foundation increase since 2002. It now goes to the full Senate Appropriations Committee.