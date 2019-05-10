Michigan State Parks Celebrate 100th Birthday This Weekend

  • Tahquamenon Falls State Park
    Tahquamenon Falls State Park in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan
    Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

The state park system was born on May 12, 1919 with the creation of the Michigan State Park Commission.

Back then, Michigan’s economy was driven by the lumber industry. 

Resource development specialist Maia Turek said the result was mass deforestation and a clear need for conservation efforts.

"People started to say 'this is a problem. Our rivers are clogged with logs and our lands are barren and there's no habitat for wildlife and if we don't do something this won't be here for our kids and their kids and their kids' kids'," said Turek.

Turek said establishing state parks was a way of addressing deforestation issues. 

She said Michigan’s park system grew over time to support recreational activity, taking on its modern-day form.

