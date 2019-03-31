Related Program: 
Michigan State Takes Down Duke 68-67, Heads To Final Four

By 1 minute ago
  • Cassius Winston
    MSU's Cassius Winston during Sunday's game against Duke on March 31, 2019.
    Twitter/Spartan Basketball

Michigan State University Basketball defeated Duke  in the NCAA East Regional Final in Washington, DC. 68-67. MSU heads to next weekend's Final Four and will face West Region champ Texas Tech in the national semifinals.

Credit Twitter/AlMartin

At 68-66 with 8 seconds to play, MSU's Kenny Goins hit the three to give MSU the lead. Duke followed up with one free throw point but could not defeat the Spartans in the final seconds of the game.

5:55 p.m.

Michigan State ended the first half with a 13-point run to take a 34-30 lead over Duke at the break in the East Region final.

Cassius Winston, the Big Ten Player of the Year, scored eight of his team-high 12 points in that spurt. That followed a 12-0 run by the Blue Devils that put them ahead 30-21.

But No. 1 overall seed Duke went scoreless over the final 5 minutes, 20 seconds of the half, repeatedly turning the ball over.

R.J. Barrett leads Duke with 12 points. Zion Williamson has seven points and six rebounds so far.

The winner will earn the last berth in next weekend's Final Four and will face West Region champ Texas Tech in the national semifinals.

___

Credit Twitter/JosephDandronMI

5:10 p.m.

Cam Reddish has checked into the game for Duke about two minutes into the East Region final.

Reddish missed the Sweet 16 victory over Virginia Tech with an injured left knee. That was the first game all season the freshman forward hadn't started.

He didn't start Sunday against Michigan State, either, but quickly was on the floor.

MSU Basketball
Duke Basketball
Tom Izzo
Cassius Winston
Xavier Tillman

