Michigan State Takes Down Duke 68-67, Heads To Final Four

Michigan State University Basketball defeated Duke in the NCAA East Regional Final in Washington, DC. 68-67. MSU heads to next weekend's Final Four and will face West Region champ Texas Tech in the national semifinals.

At 68-66 with 8 seconds to play, MSU's Kenny Goins hit the three to give MSU the lead. Duke followed up with one free throw point but could not defeat the Spartans in the final seconds of the game.

5:55 p.m.

Michigan State ended the first half with a 13-point run to take a 34-30 lead over Duke at the break in the East Region final.

Cassius Winston, the Big Ten Player of the Year, scored eight of his team-high 12 points in that spurt. That followed a 12-0 run by the Blue Devils that put them ahead 30-21.

But No. 1 overall seed Duke went scoreless over the final 5 minutes, 20 seconds of the half, repeatedly turning the ball over.

R.J. Barrett leads Duke with 12 points. Zion Williamson has seven points and six rebounds so far.

___

5:10 p.m.

Cam Reddish has checked into the game for Duke about two minutes into the East Region final.

Reddish missed the Sweet 16 victory over Virginia Tech with an injured left knee. That was the first game all season the freshman forward hadn't started.

He didn't start Sunday against Michigan State, either, but quickly was on the floor.