MSU Signs Star Guard Mark Watts

  • Mark
    Mark "Rocket" Watts signs letter of intent with Michigan State University on April 17, 2019.
Michigan State has signed 6-foot-3 guard Mark "Rocket" Watts.

The school announced Wednesday it received a letter of intent from Watts, who attends SPIRE Academy in Ohio and is from Detroit. He joins 6-foot-8 forward Malik Hall in Tom Izzo's recruiting class.

Watts is ranked No. 32 and Hall is No. 55 overall in 247 Sports composite national rankings.

Watts made 15 3-pointers and scored 64 points in a game as a senior in a win over St. Edward in Ohio.

He previously attended Old Redford Academy in Detroit, where he averaged nearly 27 points per game as a junior.

Izzo says Watts can help the team next season as a point or shooting guard perhaps at small forward.

