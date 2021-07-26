NotMISpecies Webinar Providing Invasive Species Resources

Michigan is hosting a webinar session offering information to help identify and manage invasive species in the state.

The session is being held Tuesday, July 27th, at 9 a.m.

The hour-long webinar is part of the NotMISpecies series supported by Michigan’s Invasive Species Program. It’s designed to keep participants informed about invasive species prevention in the state.

The webinar, titled “Hey, what’s that in my backyard?,” will discuss the state’s 22 cooperative invasive species management areas, or CISMAs, and how they can assist with problem species affecting our landscape.

Fallon Chabala, Nick Cassel and Katie Grzesiak are representatives of the Michigan Invasive Species Coalition. They’ll be discussing what a CISMA is, how it can help with the management of invasive species on your property, and the advantages of partnering with your local CISMA.

“And we’re just saying how great CISMAs are and where people can go to find these CISMAs. All of us help with invasive species concerns in our own ways, so we’ll kind of go over how we’re a little bit different but we’re all the same and we’re all working towards helping with invasive species problems,” Chabala said.

Chabala also says CISMAs are a great help in monitoring invasive species.

“Like every nature center works on invasive species, and we can learn from those so CISMAs kind of bring those people together as well as be another option for landowners.”

Two other webinar sessions focusing on invasive species are also taking place later this year.

“Fowl play” will be held Sept. 15, and it will discuss the work of protecting Michigan’s managed waterfowl hunt areas from the threat of invasive species.

“Just do it” will take place Oct. 21, and it invites participants to learn about invasive species management by volunteering for a state park stewardship workday.

Those interested in the series can watch recorded webinars and register at the NotMISpecies Website.

McKoy's story is brought to you as part of a partnership between WKAR and Michigan State University's Knight Center for Environmental Journalism.